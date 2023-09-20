Mahdia households get solar PV home systems from gov’t

In a bid to address the energy disparity in the hinterland and promote the use of renewable energy, residents of Mahdia and surrounding communities in Region Eight have received solar photovoltaic (PV) home systems from the government.

The move forms part of the administration’s Solar Home Systems Project, which will see 30,000 households in the hinterland and riverine communities, receiving 150-watt solar systems that will supply electricity.

The project was made possible following the signing of a US$7.2 million credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India, facilitated by the Exim Bank.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr handed over the systems on Tuesday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr hand over the solar photovoltaic (PV) home system

Minister Sukhai reminded that the programme was initially slated to be rolled out in 2015, but after the PPP/C left office, the previous administration cancelled the effort.

“When we were campaigning, we continued to commit to the people of this country that all the parked projects would be re-established. We are fulfilling again, one of the commitments to the people of this country,” the minister explained.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Minister Ramson as he encouraged residents to make good use of the panels.

“These solar panels could have only come from a deliberate intention of how we’re going to improve people’s lives at the individual, personal, and family levels,” he stated.

Households that are situated far off from the central location will receive the panels through a home delivery system. On Tuesday, several households in Region Nine were also empowered with access to reliable and stable electricity as solar home systems were distributed. The handing-over exercise was facilitated by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud.

A resident poses after receiving her new solar system

Some $1.8 billion was budgeted this year by the government towards the programme.

