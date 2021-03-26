Major development for Diamond/Grove area

− all roads to be upgraded

− Home improvement subsidies for families

− improved water delivery

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal says his Ministry will be rolling out several projects this year which will see further development in Diamond/Grove East Bank Demerara area and its environs.

Minister Croal made the announcement during a community engagement in Diamond on Thursday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal addressing the concerns of resident

First on the agenda is the rehabilitation of the road network within the Diamond/Grove area. This, he said, is significant since Diamond will take on greater importance of accessibility with the construction of the alternative East Bank Demerara road from Sixth Avenue Diamond to Eccles then on to Mandela Avenue.

“After the evaluation is complete, we will move it either to a level of concrete or it will be asphaltic…that is our plan for here because of the road because at the appropriate time you will have the opening of the road network from Sixth Street to Eccles,’ Minister Croal explained.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

He said the Ministry has been assessing the water services and quality on the East Bank corridor. In the case of Diamond, he said a well would be drilled to supplement the water treatment plant.

“We are expecting to have this complete by the end of August and with that, we are also drilling another in Perseverance so with all of that what you will see improving is the level of service on the East Bank. For those of you on Grove you can also expect from that exercise, the quality of the water will also improve,’ Minister Croal added.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal addresses the concern of a resident

He also told the residents of plans to upgrade the community playground and the installation of additional solar street lamps in specific areas.

Additionally, he announced that the Ministry has engaged the Inter-American Development Bank to expand its boundaries for the Home Improvement Subsidies under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessible Programme. The programme will now be extended to Diamond/Grove and Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

The Ministry will advertise the programme by August so that persons can apply to benefit from the initiative.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal interacting with a resident with a land issue

Some $8.9 billion was allocated to housing this year with $6 billion to go towards infrastructure and utility works in new and existing housing areas.

Technical personnel from the Ministry and a team from the Guyana Water Incorporated were also part of Thursday’s exercise.