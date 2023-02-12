Major development in Palmyra to advance this year – Min Edghill

Residents of Palmyra (East Berbice-Corentyne) and surrounding communities are set to benefit from over $10 billion in transformational works being undertaken in the community.

This was disclosed by Minister mof Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during an Interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“The whole Palmyra development will continue; we are talking there about the whole deep-water harbour. The possibility of an oil refinery, we are talking there in Palmyra the stadium, we are talking about hotels, we are talking about municipal airport in that area. So, these are all the things we are looking at, these are things the president has spoken about. It’s in our planning and implementation stage.”

Residents will witness and benefit from the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The facility will have a minimum seating capacity of 10,000 with the possibility of a motor-racing track on its outskirts.

To this end, an urban hub will be established forming part of the government’s efforts for the overall transformation of Guyana.

Currently, under construction is a call centre and business centre for persons living with disabilities (PWDs). This project is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Additionally, over 700 houses are expected to be constructed for the housing development in the area, which will see the construction of young professionals, moderate and low-income houses.

In this regard, the minister highlighted that major road rehabilitations are underway.

“There is going to be major work in terms of our road network. Palmyra to moleson creek, the contracts for the structures has already been awarded in 2022, which would be the culverts and the bridges along that Corentyne Highway. We want to expand the road from Palmyra to Moleson Creek into four lanes and that would be advanced in 2023.”

Another crucial part of Palmyra’s development is the construction of an oil refinery.

This is a critical link in the energy chain that will create many opportunities for Guyanese.

