Major exposure for local businesses at Int’l Energy Conference

The recently hosted International Energy Conference and Expo has paved the way for a host of business opportunities among local and foreign companies.

Alongside the four-day conference, held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, local companies exhibited their products and services, much to the delight and satisfaction of international conference guests.

Agency Manager of Junior Sammy Guyana, Tana Yusseff

DPI spoke with some local business representatives who said the exposition has allowed for exposure of Guyanese businesses.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Guyanese businesses to come network and showcase their services, because a lot of companies are coming to Guyana and they’re looking for expertise and services in the local market,” Agency Manager of Junior Sammy Guyana, Tana Yusseff said.

Her company specialises in construction projects and also facilitate heavy lifting and transportation of equipment or machinery in the oil and gas sector.

Representative of N&S Algoo Customs Brokerage Services, Ronald Ramsaroop

Representative of N&S Algoo Customs Brokerage Services, Ronald Ramsaroop said, “this is really excellent; I love the turn-out and it gives our business exposure…it’s just a great opportunity for local businesses and also it supports the local content, and I think it’s a great initiative.”

Meanwhile, foreign companies visiting Guyana to be part of the exhibition said the expo was also beneficial for promoting their services.

Representative of Ascending, Philip Schnitzer da Silva

Representative of Ascending, Philip Schnitzer da Silva said the company offers their services using four components namely; workforce, training, marine and procurement division.

“What this means is in workforce we find the right person with the right skill for the right job and we outsource them to the international or national companies that might need those services…

It is possible for Guyanese to transform and be a part and gain with all that is coming to this country, and Ascending, all we can do is try to facilitate and be a part of the story,” he said.

Another company at the exhibition was Guyana Shore Base Inc. which provides a number of services in the oil and gas sector.

General Manager of Guyana shore Base Inc., Sean Hill.

General Manager, Sean Hill, said the company is responsible for the onloading and offloading of vessels, offshore construction and development, among others.

He said, “we’ve had really good trickles of personnel coming through, a lot of interest in the oil and gas industry, a lot of interest in the Guyana Shore Base and what we’re doing.”

The International Energy Conference and Expo was held under the theme ‘Charting a Sustainable Energy Future’.