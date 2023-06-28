Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh to head Mahdia fire COI

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced the appointment of Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh to lead the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), tasked with investigating the devastating fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory.

This announcement was made on the sideline of an event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Tuesday. President Ali said that the terms of reference (TOR) for the CoI are currently being reviewed.

“We are finalising the TOR right now, I have a meeting before the end of this week with the team,” he stated.

The president said he will shortly be meeting with the families of the victims to discuss some outstanding issues.

This move fulfils President Ali’s commitment to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire that claimed the lives of 20 children.

At the time of the devastating fire in May, the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory housed a total of 57 female students. A survivor of the fire is currently receiving medical treatment abroad for severe burns.

The government has taken proactive steps to provide assistance to the affected families and their respective communities. Counselling services have been made readily available to survivors, teachers, families, and community members.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

