Major infrastructural developments for Region One

As the PPP/C Government continues on its transformative trajectory in all sectors to ensure development reaches all communities, residents of Region One (Barima-Waini) are set to benefit from massive infrastructural works this year.

This was highlighted by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during his feature address Wednesday night at the regional flag raising ceremony at Mabaruma Settlement Community Ground.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal at the Region One flag raising ceremony

For the past two and half years, government has embarked on numerous developmental projects to ensure the betterment of all.

In addition, the uniting of Guyanese has remained high on its agenda, Minister Croal emphasised.

“Mash 2023 is another opportunity for us to come together to honour Guyana’s rich history and the sacrifice of our hard work,” the minister noted.

The hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead

Importantly, he noted that the PPP/C Administration remains committed to ensuring that its citizens benefit from the overall transformation occurring in the country regardless of location.

Highlighting the massive infrastructural developments in the region, the minister noted that, “New road networks, tall buildings, new wells, schools, hospitals, bridges are being built for the betterment of our people.”

In 2022, more than $2 billion has been invested in hinterland communities.

In keeping with its manifesto’s commitment of ensuring that every household receives potable water, some $1.4 billion will be expended this year to increase access to clean and safe water.

Further to that, access to potable water will increase by 89 per cent by the end of 2023.

Approximately, 17 new wells will be completed in Region One in 2023 with the allocation of some $250 million.

Among the areas to benefit are Manawarin, Waramuri, Haimakabra, Kamwatta, Karaburi, Wallaba, Santa Rosa, White Water, Yarakita, Wauna, and Khan’s Hill.

One hundred per cent access to water services will be provided to all hinterland and riverine communities by 2025.

Reiterating the One Guyana vision, the minister noted that government will ensure that the resources are managed in a responsible manner to ensure that Guyanese benefit.

A group performing a dance at the flag raising ceremony

As government continues on its massive housing programme, some 17 acres of land will be set aside for the construction of houses in Mabaruma sub-district.

Moreover, three communities in Mabaruma, which include Smith Creek, have been identified for the construction of houses.

Government continues to aggressively bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastal regions in the ICT sector, with the injection of $1.4 billion in solar panels which will benefit 30,000 households. The initiative is set to commence in the second quarter of 2023.

Emphasising on the historic sale of the carbon credits, some 242 Amerindian communities will receive between $10 to $35 million to fast track development of the communities.

“You have a government that is determined to shape Guyana’s future for better. We have done so every time you have given us the opportunity through your vote,” Minister Croal stated.

A section of the gathering at the event

Investments in Guyana by other countries are at an all-time high, employment and academic opportunities for all citizens have significantly increased, and subsidised housing is readily available to citizens, the minister added.

Further, the minister underscored that government will continue to enact legislation to protect its land, resources, and strengthen its bilateral ties.

“In this 53rd year as a Republic, let’s celebrate the achievements of our country and our people. Let us look to the future with hope and pride and let us put our hands together to build this great land of ours,” Minister Croal underlined.

Mashramani 2023 is being celebrated under the theme ‘Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana.’

Flag-raising ceremonies are being conducted in all of the regions.

Mayor of Mabaruma, Chris Pang, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, the REO, and other Regional Officials were also in attendance.

