Major infrastructural works ongoing countrywide to improve transportation network

The government through the Ministry of Public Works has launched several road projects to improve the country’s transportation network, providing safe and reliable access to citizens.

As such, there are several ongoing road projects in various regions across the country. These projects are being carried out by various contractors and are at different stages of completion.

Road works in Region Nine

Lot 20-2022: Rehab of Barbina Swamp Road, Region One, is being carried out by International Imports & Supplies to the tune of $130,137,046. The project involves the construction of a revetment, embankment, and bridge to improve the road’s overall condition. The contractor is currently driving piles and revetment, with the project at 70 per cent completion.

Lot 22-2022: Rehab of Internal Roads, Port Kaituma, Region One costs some $95,902,185 and is being carried out by United Contracting Supplies. The project involves the construction of 600 metres of rigid pavement, of which 300 metres of concrete works have been completed. The remaining 300 metres of concrete works are yet to be completed, with the project currently at 60 per cent.

Lot 24-2022: Rehab of Wauna Main Access, Region One is being executed by Supreme Contracting & Supplies. Currently 3 km of laterite roads in the Wauna community are being rehabilitated to the tune $51,193,800. The contractor has progressed to 80 per cent of the project works and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Lot 7: Rehabilitation of Orealla to Kwakwani (Phase 3), Region Six is being executed by D&R Construction & Machinery Rental. The company is responsible for constructing 15 km of roadway and repairing a bridge on the Kwakwani side to the tune of $195,243,825. The contractor has completed 14 km of roadway, with the remaining 5 km to be completed.

Lot 11 – 2022: Realignment of Tiger Hill, Mahdia Main Access, Region Eight. O&O General Contracting Services is currently working on the realignment of a dangerous turn on Tiger Hill. The contractor has progressed to 90 per cent , with the final excavation ongoing. Geocells are expected to be placed and infilled.

Lot 30-2022: Rehab of Muruwa Community Roads (Phase 1), Reg Eight. Jemcorp Engineering & Imports is responsible for the bush clearing and base preparation of a 32 km road in the region . The contractor has completed 20 km of bush clearing, with the remaining 12 km to be completed. The project is progressing at 65 per cent.

Lot 13-2022: Rehabilitation of Karasabai to Yurong Paru, South Pakaraimas, Region 9. Condor Construction Inc. is currently working on phase 2 of the rehabilitation. The project involves repairing 30 km of road, 3 culverts, and 2 bridges. The contractor has completed 1 of 2 bridges, with roadworks expected to commence after the completion of the bridge.

Lot 15-2022: Rehab of Barrack Retreat, Region 9. Alvin Chowramootoo Construction Services is responsible for the second phase of the project, which involves the construction of 2500 metres of concrete sidewalks in Lethem. The contractor has progressed to 50 per cent, with concrete works ongoing, although there were challenges acquiring river sand.

Lot 6: Replacement of Safety Signs and Markers from Mabura to Lethem, Region 9, being conducted by Design Perspectives.

Lot 35-2022 is a new project that aims to rehabilitate internal roads in Kwakwani, Region 10. The project is being carried out by Ideal Engineering Service Inc., and it involves the construction of 750 metres of asphalt road. The project is currently at 35 per cent completion, with the contractor installing slipper drains. Base preparation and paving are yet to be done.

