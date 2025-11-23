Massive beautification, recreational projects to transform Berbice communities

Berbicians can look forward to a sweeping transformation of public spaces, as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a major push to upgrade and beautify communities across Region Six, with new recreational parks, wellness spaces, and improved community grounds at the centre of the initiative.

The President, during a press conference at Albion Estate on Friday, stated that the programme will be led jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Office of the First Lady.

Together, the government will deliver 18 new recreational and wellness parks in communities including Fyrish, Cumberland, Kilcoy, Hampshire, Manchester and Williamsburg.





President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other members of the Cabinet at a press conference at Albion Estate, Berbice

These facilities will feature landscaped green spaces, play areas for children, safe walking paths, and dedicated spaces for family activities, ensuring every community benefits from improved public health and enhanced social cohesion.

“These parks are not just beautification projects; they build stronger communities,” the President stressed, noting that wellness, sport, and safe public spaces are becoming essential pillars in the region’s modernisation.

The beautification agenda forms part of a wider transformation plan that also includes enhanced waste management, upgraded markets, improved street lighting, and strengthened community security.

Seven markets across the region will undergo rehabilitation, complete with improved drainage, sanitation, lighting, and new management structures.

“People must not only see development, they must feel it in their everyday environment,” the president said.

The government will upgrade two landfill sites and introduce additional modern waste disposal facilities in the 2026 Budget. All NDCs will receive new garbage compactors and bins to support routine collection.

President Ali emphasised that community cleanliness, the condition of recreational spaces, and the safety of public areas are crucial factors in shaping the region’s future.