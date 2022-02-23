Massive economic transformation heading to Region Six – Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, Tuesday evening, urged Berbicians to prepare for the massive economic transformation heading to the ancient country.

Minister Mustapha said the un-ending push by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a ‘one Guyana,’ will see extraordinary developments in all ten administrative regions.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, providing the feature address, during the flag raising ceremony at State House, New Amsterdam, Berbice, to usher in Guyana’s 52nd Republic anniversary.

He made the statements during his feature address at the flag raising ceremony to usher in Guyana’s 52nd Republic anniversary, at State House, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

“As an agriculture region, you will have to up your game and over the next few years you will see massive projects in Region Six. We have already started to construct farm to market roads, where thousands of acres of lands will be opened up to advance cultivation in Region Six,” Minister Mustapha underscored.

He said government is working closely with neighbouring Suriname to bridge the Corentyne river, which will create new economic opportunities.

He stated that construction works to the ‘Hope like’ canal will commence this year, while the ongoing housing development projects within the district will advance.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, was greeted by a nursery school student, at State House, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Also, the administration plans to establish a brand-new hospital in Skeldon, Corentyne and enhance the other medical facilities in the region.

“I want to tell you the infrastructure in Region Six will change, millions of dollars will be spent for the improvement of roads, drainage and irrigation.

“Very recently we have discovered in Region Six also oil and that will boost the economy and will create thousand of jobs for people in and around the region, so you will see your regional economy will take off,” he added.

With the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) at the helm of the nation, Minister Mustapha said all the aspirations Guyanese yearned to achieve for decades are being realised.

“Today I am happy to say that as a nation we are successful, we are moving our country from once a highly poor indebt country to a middle-income country. And that’s a plus for us. Guyana has carved herself a national characteristic that distinguishes us from other countries,” he stressed.

Guyana, he noted, has been endowed with resources and priceless treasures that make it unique.

“We are more importantly, one people, one nation, one destiny, we are on Guyana. This is the foundation upon which our republic state would rest. The elements of our national motto commit us to the pursue of unity, affirm our sovereignty and shape our ambitions,” Minister Mustapha asserted.

He emphasised that Republic Day 2022 must be used as an affirmation of the country’s sovereignty, as it continues to pursue a path of development that is cognisant of the global and domestic challenges.

“…but as a united people with a common cause as reflected in the words of our national motto, we will bring economic prosperity to our people as long as we embrace the notion and vision of unity and one Guyana.”

The agriculture minister said as Guyana celebrates another milestone of self-governance, Guyanese must feel a sense of collective pride.

Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud; Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Haywood, other religious leaders and members of the disciplinary force were also present at the event.