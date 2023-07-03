‘Massive’ education programme to be launched shortly to promote healthier lifestyles

In an effort to reduce the many risk factors for chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Guyana, the Ministry of Health will be rolling out a massive education programme aimed at promoting wellness and making healthier lifestyle choices, shortly.

The term NCDs refers to a group of conditions that are not mainly caused by an acute infection, resulting in long-term health consequences and often create a need for long-term treatment and care. These conditions include cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lung illnesses and are some of the leading causes of death globally.

Minister of Health Honourable Dr Frank Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony explained that this education programme will see persons being educated on the importance of diet, exercise and management of stress in order to prevent these diseases.

“(Talk to them) about getting adequate sleep, talk to them about connectivity with family and friends and so of all this is important in terms of wellness,” he disclosed during the online programme The Guyana Dialogue recently.

Importantly, the younger population will be targeted as the ministry seeks to foster healthy lifestyles.

Additionally, persons who have been diagnosed with chronic non-communicable diseases will also benefit from an ‘innovation programme’ that will be launched by the ministry’s Chronic Non-communicable Diseases Department in September.

“We’ll be launching a very creative programme to help people with chronic non-communicable diseases,” he highlighted.

These initiatives form part of a holistic programme undertaken by the ministry to address the high number of cases of NCDs in Guyana by implementing preventative measures and a high level of care for those who have already been diagnosed with these diseases.

It also intends to ease pressure on the public healthcare system in Guyana.

