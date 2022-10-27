Masters Certificate in Leadership for Hospital Administrators

In an effort to further develop the health care system in Guyana, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Service has partnered with the Schulich ExecEd at Canada’s leading business school, the Schulich School of Business at York University, to develop capacity training for Hospital Leadership.

The programme is designed to teach management and leadership skills to work professionals, aspiring leaders, managers, and senior leaders in the health sector and will be delivered on a virtual platform to participants from all ten (10) administrative regions.

The virtual launch was held on October 13, 2022, with attendance from the Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, the Honorable Minister of Public Service Ms. Sonia Parag, distinguished faculty from Schulich ExecEd, Schulich School of Business, and representatives from both Ministries and all participants.

Minister Parag in her remarks added the importance of training citing the “Government’s commitment to provide quality training to all Guyanese” but especially so to those serving in the health care sector of our country.

These comments were further emphasised by Minister Anthony who added that the Ministry of Health has embarked on an aggressive campaign to develop the healthcare sector through the construction of several hospitals including the country’s first Maternal and Paediatric Hospital and several other projects to build and rehabilitate hospitals in the hinterland areas.

This he said creates the need to develop the capacity of the administrators who will be assigned to these hospitals. The programme he further stated will provide this training.

This training is just one of many training programmes which the Ministry of Health has embarked on to develop skills training not just for the medical staff but for all staff attached to the Ministry of Health in a combined effort to enhance and develop health care delivery in Guyana.

“We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Health, Government of Guyana as they overhaul the delivery of healthcare services by developing their top hospital administrators across all 10 regions, equipping them with the skills necessary to lead this transformation,” says Rami Mayer, Executive Director of Schulich ExecEd.

“Our goal is to help the Guyanese Government transform its health care system and develop better hospital administrators and provide innovative health care solutions to improve patient outcomes.”

Mayer added that “The Schulich ExecEd-Guyana Masters Certificate in Hospital Leadership Programme is customised for Guyana’s hospital administrators providing them with the necessary interpersonal skills and hands-on business tools to improve their management, leadership, and service delivery skills at all levels.”

“At Schulich ExecEd, we help organisations like Guyana’s Ministry of Health, build and foster a high-performing, collaborative workplace culture with a strong emphasis on promoting leadership, communication, and innovation to help achieve organisational and performance goals,” he said.

