Mayor’s criticism of clean-up campaign represents epitome of stupidity – Minister McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P., said comments made by the Major of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine following the announcement of the clean-up campaign ‘represents the epitome of stupidity’.

The minister was speaking at the East La Penitence market on Saturday, during the clean-up campaign initiated by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy M.P.

“I saw yesterday the Mayor of the City, Mr. Ubraj criticising this effort and his comments represent the epitome of stupidity.

The mayor should be complimentary of any effort that seeks to assist in cleaning up of this city and its environs because that’s primarily the job of the major and city council and we know they have been often negligent in being able to fulfill that part of their responsibility,” the minister said.

Minister McCoy participating in clean-up campaign

Minister McCoy said citizens of Georgetown continue to complain about the city council not doing their job and as such the government took the lead in ensuring that this issue is resolved.

“Many people have complained over many years and even up to recently I’ve heard the complaints about what not the city council is doing.”

A Dumping site being cleaned up at La Penitence market

Further, he said that the government’s efforts in the exercise is out of care and concern for the city. The minister is encouraging like-minded citizens and organisations to support the efforts in keeping the city clean.