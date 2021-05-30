M&CC’s negligence contributed to South Georgetown flooding –Min. Hamilton

affected residents to receive assistance

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton on Sunday criticised the Mayor and City Council for its negligence, which he said has resulted in the flooding of several areas in South Georgetown.

The Minister was on the ground to assess the situation which has affected several homes following heavy rainfall Saturday evening.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton assesses works being done to clear the Sussex Street canal.

In an invited comment he told DPI that the pumps used to drain the water were not activated in time.

“The reports from National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) indicate that many of the pump attendants were asleep this morning, when they should have been working the pumps to ensure that water gets out of these areas. We intervened at the level of the Ministry of Agriculture NDIA and installed pumps on Sussex Street and Princes Street to help alleviate this problem. And so, if the City Council was properly supervising the staff, the people should not have been suffering the way they’re suffering right now in this part of town.”

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton engaging the pump attendant at the Sussex Street sluice

In some areas, roads, bridges and yards were covered by more than four inches of water. Sussex Street, Albouystown is among areas gravely affected. Residents complained that the water from the canal overflows and mixes with water from Le Repentir cemetery and seeps into their homes.

Minister Hamilton told residents that the issue will be addressed and assistance will be given to those severely affected.

“I made a request to facilitate some people right now, they’re in need of cleaning materials, and they’re in need of food items, because of this situation that was created by the negligence, I would say, the City Council, not properly, supervising the pumps that we made available to the government, central government,” he said.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton trekking through flood waters in South Ruimveldt

A team was also mobilised to clear the canal of vegetation and garbage to ensure the water flows freely.

Minister Hamilton is part of a larger ministerial team spread out across the country to assess and bring relief to persons affected by the floods. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips have also been visiting several affected communities.