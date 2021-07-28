McDougal and Owen Streets reopened after $39.5M upgrades

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud MP, on Tuesday recommissioned McDougal and Owen Streets in Kitty, Georgetown. The streets were recently upgraded to the tune of $39.5 million.

The ceremonial reopening of McDougal and Owen Streets, Kitty

Minister Edghill said since the PPP/C took office, the Ministry of Public Works planned not only to upgrade main roads and highways, but also the back streets.

“We have to get to those areas where there is a feeling of neglect, we have to right the wrong… Ensuring that the fellow needs of the people are adequately addressed,” he said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud MP

The Minister said every Neighbourhood Democratic Council and municipalities across the country were tasked with identifying priority areas or streets that needed upgrades. In addition to the upgrades, McDougal and Owen streets were also widened from 11 feet to 13, and concrete drains constructed to enhance drainage.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud said he was pleased with the developments and he urged residents to care and beautify the streets.

A section of the newly upgraded Owen Street

“And I promised them like they promised us, like they promised me that the PPP/C will go back into power, and I told them that we will get your roads fixed,” he said.

Several residents praised the Government for the developments in the area. One resident told DPI that the roads had not been done since 1994 and they were appreciative of the new roads.

Mr. Prabhodyal Sattan relayed that he was happy and proud to have the streets reopened. “No one, no one will be left out and according to the promises of the manifesto, all is being fulfilled,” Mr. Sattan said.

Ms. Mohan Rajpattie

Ms. Mohan Rajpattie, an 80-year-old resident of Owen Street expressed similar sentiments. “We never had a proper road. This is the first time and we got to thank the Government and thank God first for this good road,” she said.