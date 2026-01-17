Medical students applaud Electronic Health Records System

Third-year Medical Student and Volunteer Revon Lafleur has welcomed the launch of Guyana’s Electronic Health Records (EHR) system on Saturday at the Festival Poly Clinic.

He noted that it will significantly reduce long waiting times for patients, particularly the elderly.

Under the new system, patients will be able to book appointments online, access their medical history digitally, and move seamlessly between doctors, laboratories and pharmacies.

Revon Lafleur

Lafleur said his experience rotating through hospitals has exposed him to the long-standing challenges in patient registration and access to medical information.

He emphasised that the new system directly addresses these issues and will also benefit medical students and young doctors entering the profession, allowing for smoother patient management and better continuity of care.

Another volunteer, Luther, also praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of having medical records easily transferable between health facilities.

Luther



He explained that if you transfer doctors or go to another centre, it would not be an issue to remember your records.

Additionally, medical student and Ministry of Health volunteer Donicia Bess-Collins echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that the EHR system will help eliminate the culture of long waits at health facilities.

Donicia Bess-Collins