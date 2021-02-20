The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today convened a meeting of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy.

Honourable Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The committee discussed recent developments related to the subject matter, among other related issues.

Present at the meeting were Chairman of the Committee, The Honourable Minister Hugh Todd; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia; former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Advisor to the Minister on Border Issues, the Honourable Carl B. Greenidge; Ambassador Audrey Waddell, Co-Agent; Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Border Issues, Mr. Ralph Ramkarran; Director of Frontiers Department, Ms. Donnette Streete; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashleigh Jackson; Major General R’td Joseph Singh; Dr. Barton Scotland; Ambassador Cedric Joseph; Professor Duke Pollard; Ambassador Rudy Collins; Dr. Barton Scotland; Consultant on Public Relations, Kit Nacimiento and virtually Ambassador Keith George.