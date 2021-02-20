Search

Meeting of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Guyana-Venezuela

Staff Writer Staff WriterFebruary 19, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today convened a meeting of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy.

Honourable Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The committee discussed recent developments related to the subject matter, among other related issues.

Present at the meeting were Chairman of the Committee, The Honourable Minister Hugh Todd; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia; former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Advisor to the Minister on Border Issues, the Honourable Carl B. Greenidge; Ambassador Audrey Waddell, Co-Agent; Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Border Issues, Mr. Ralph Ramkarran; Director of Frontiers Department, Ms. Donnette Streete; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashleigh Jackson; Major General R’td Joseph Singh; Dr. Barton Scotland; Ambassador Cedric Joseph; Professor Duke Pollard; Ambassador Rudy Collins; Dr. Barton Scotland; Consultant on Public Relations, Kit Nacimiento and virtually Ambassador Keith George.

Kit and Barton Scothland
IMG_4148
IMG_4144
IMG_4142
Donnette Street
Cedric Joseph
Major General Joe Singh
Kit Naciemento
Amb. Keith George
Scottland
Rashleigh Jackson
Ralph Ramkarran
