Meeting with past presidents to occur every quarter – President Ali

– hopes former President Granger reconsiders

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says the meeting with former Presidents will be held once every quarter. President Ali made this disclosure today, following an open discussion to address national issues with the former leaders.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali (second from left) along with former Presidents, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Mr. Donald Ramotar and Mr. Samuel Hinds

Present were former Presidents Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Mr. Samuel Hinds and Mr. Donald Ramotar.

“This is not a one-off engagement. This is an engagement that will occur every quarter among the presidents and it is focused on a very strategic level. It is not at an implementation level, but a strategic level,” the President said.

The meeting discussed border security, sovereignty, the environment, including climate change, oil and gas with a focus on local content, enhancing national security and constitutional reform. It also discussed electoral reform, national unity with a focus of reforming the Racial Hostility Act and finding ways to ensure good governance.

Former President, Mr. David Granger declined his invitation.

“It was a very wide-ranging discussion covering various areas of national, regional and international importance. We also made it very clear that all the former Presidents will be invited once every quarter. We are hoping that former President Granger would understand the necessity in attending the meeting and being a part of it. It is a national effort ensuring that we harness the ideas of our former Presidents who are still here with us,” Dr. Ali underscored.

President Ali, in his first address as Head of State committed to working in the best interest of Guyana. He said the future requires that every Guyanese play their part in building a better Guyana for the next generation.