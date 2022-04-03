Message by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Ramadan 2022

Kindness

As-Salaamu-Alaikum to my fellow Guyanese, Guyanese in the diaspora, and Muslims across the world.

I extend Ramadan Mubarak greetings to our Islamic community.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, invites us to closer intimacy with our Creator and with our fellow Brothers and Sisters. Muslims observe the Holy Month with fasting, prayers, and charity. Through these acts of spiritual piety, we grow closer to God and to one another.

Ramadan is also a time for us to reflect on the great gifts our Creator has bestowed upon us and use those gifts for our upliftment and for the common good of all of humanity. Each of us is blessed in some way. We can all deploy that which we possess for the betterment of ourselves, our families and all of humanity.

We are called to kindness. The Holy Quran states: “So woe to those who pray [but] are heedless of their prayer; those who make [a] show [of their deeds]. And withhold (simple] assistance.”

Kindness is a virtue. We all have it within us to be generous, especially to those within our communities who are in need. If we are indeed to be the keepers of our Brothers and Sisters, let us use what we have to help those who are in need. And let us do so sincerely and selflessly.

Our country, Guyana, is perched for sustained prosperity. But our material wealth must be matched with an overflowing spirit of generosity. Otherwise, we will be rich in possessions but poor in spirit. We must neither be a rich nation with poor people nor a nation of rich people who are wanting in generosity.

May we use this Holy Month of Ramadan to demonstrate not only our devotion to Allah but also our concern for those in need!

May we follow in the example of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) whose generosity was always pronounced during Ramadan!

As we celebrate Ramadan 2022, let us do our bit to the upliftment of humanity in sharing from the blessings we have received. And even for those who are not in the position to share materially or financially but you are in the position to share physically with your strength, your character, expressing kindness to fellow humans, doing something positive for the environment, helping in some way in the upliftment of our communities and country—that too is an important part of giving.

Ramadan Mubarak to all! And I pray and hope that our fast, and all the good deeds and work that we will do during this month resound to the benefit of our families, our country, and all of humanity.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

April 1, 2022