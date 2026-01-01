Message by the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the occasion of New Year 2026

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips

My fellow Guyanese,

As one year closes and another begins, we are once again presented with the opportunity to reflect and take stock of the year that has passed. The arrival of the New Year symbolises renewal and invites resolve and responsibility.

As with all countries and in every individual’s life, the year behind us tested us in different ways, demanding resilience and maturity as a nation. Yet, through challenges both seen and unseen, Guyana continued to move forward- our people continued to move forward.

Across our country, progress has taken many forms. Roads were built, schools strengthened, healthcare expanded, and communities supported. Economic growth created new possibilities, but it also placed upon us a clear obligation: to continue managing our resources wisely and to ensure that development serves every Guyanese today and in generations to come.

Our achievements were driven by workers who showed up every day, families who believed in education and discipline, entrepreneurs who invested locally and citizens who understood that nation-building is a shared responsibility.

At the same time, we acknowledge that growth does not erase hardship. Global uncertainty, and social pressures affected many households. But despite all this, we must remember that progress is measured by how well we protect and take care of our people during moments of strain. This understanding will continue to guide our priorities.

Guyana’s journey has also placed us firmly on the global stage as an emerging economy and a country committed to environmental stewardship, peace, and sovereignty. We remain resolute in defending our territorial integrity through diplomacy, unity, and respect for international law, confident in our position and proud of who we are.

As we enter the New Year, we aim to deepen the gains we have made, to correct where we must, and to remain anchored in the values that define us: fairness, unity, and respect.

The future of Guyana rests in our people and our willingness to work together, to hold each other accountable, and to believe that progress must include everyone.

So, may this New Year be one of purpose and a year marked by discipline, compassion, and national pride. Let us face the months ahead with confidence, grounded in what we have overcome and focused on what still lies before us.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend best wishes for a New Year filled with health, stability, and opportunity. May 2026 strengthen our resolve and renew our commitment to building a Guyana that is just, secure, and united.

Happy New Year, and may God continue to bless our nation.