Message from the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips in observance of CARICOM Energy Month 2025

Guyana joins fellow CARICOM Member States in observing CARICOM Energy Month 2025 this November.

The Caribbean Community’s energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation. This annual observance presents a timely opportunity to reflect on the region’s immense renewable energy potential and the progress over the years, address critical energy challenges, and reaffirm our commitment to the energy transition through the accelerated deployment of renewable energy, promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, modernization of power grids and storage systems, and expanded electrification of transport, buildings, and industry.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, who holds responsibility for the nation’s energy sector

The theme for CARICOM Energy Month 2025 is “Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers”.

This year’s theme underscores the urgent need to invest and adopt innovative technologies and solutions, while continuing to harness our renewable energy resources, including solar, hydropower, wind and biomass and to capitalize on emerging opportunities to foster sustainable development.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Guyana is redefining its resilient low-carbon energy future through robust investments and policies to scale up the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies, and expand electric mobility nationwide, spanning multiple sectors, including power generation, health, telecommunications, transportation, agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

The Government of Guyana continues to champion sustainable energy development through its climate and transition goals, which aim to expand renewable energy access, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy costs, and stimulate socio-economic progress. These goals are embedded into our national agenda and reflected in our Nationally Determined Contributions that are advanced through the nation’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The LCDS 2030 is a strategic plan to preserve Guyana’s natural resources, while addressing the climate crisis and promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency. Under the LCDS 2030, Guyana is implementing an Energy Supply Matrix that integrates solar, hydropower, natural gas, and wind energy. This diverse energy mix will add more than 500 megawatts (MW) of new capacity of cleaner energy by 2030.

As the Caribbean Community transitions away from fossil fuel reliance toward more sustainable energy pathways, the focus remains on innovating systems, supporting sustainable investments, and adopting renewable energy solutions. This transition, tailored to each Member State’s unique needs, aims to provide equitable energy access and deliver benefits for an inclusive and prosperous, low-carbon future for all CARICOM members. Continued responsive policies also remain important to sustain the expansion of renewable energy and keep the region on track toward carbon neutrality.

CARICOM Energy Month serves as a call to action and provides a platform for regional leaders and stakeholders to collaborate and raise awareness about the transition to renewable energy and the pursuit of energy independence, economic security, climate resilience, and a cleaner, greener future for CARICOM.

As a member of CARICOM, Guyana is charting its own course amid transformative investment and innovative systems in the sustainable energy transition. Over the past five years, this rapid progress is evidenced through the Government’s implementation of hydropower projects, major investments in solar and wind energy, the Gas to Energy project, and a range of energy efficiency, capacity-building, and public awareness programmes that aim to deliver widespread benefits to the people of Guyana.

Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project

The Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project, currently under construction in Wales, Region Three, is considered a landmark initiative in Guyana’s energy sector. It involves the development of a 300-megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine power plant and an integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility, to supply clean, affordable, and reliable energy, while reducing electricity costs by 50 per cent.

This natural gas project is the largest investment in Guyana’s electricity sector and the country’s most substantial Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to date. The project is considerably advanced with full operation expected by 2026.

Hydropower

Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP)

The construction of the 165-megawatt Amalia Falls Hydropower Plant is one of Guyana’s most significant planned renewable energy projects. Other potential hydropower sites are under consideration and, subject to the feasibility, and with adequate and timely investments, additional sites can be pursued.

Small Hydropower Projects

To further diversify its energy mix and meet growing demand, Guyana recently commissioned two small hydropower stations: the 0.7-megawatt Moco Moco Hydropower Station and the 1.5-megawatt Kumu Hydropower Station, both located in Region Nine, to provide renewable energy to the town of Lethem and its environs. A third facility, 0.15 MW station in Region Eight, is expected to come online soon.

Solar

Solar Home Energy (SHE) Systems Project

This off-grid initiative is expanding energy access for Hinterland and riverine communities that are not connected to the utility grid. Each system powers two 9-watt LED lamps, one 12-watt stand-alone fan, and includes a USB port for charging portable devices, such as cell phones and tablets. To date, the initiative has positively impacted over 245 communities and more than 136,863 persons. More than 37,000 homes have benefitted from renewable solar energy through the Solar Home Energy Systems Project.

Solar PV Farms

Guyana’s continued investment in renewable energy infrastructure includes the development of several solar photovoltaic (PV) farms across the country.

These include a 1-megawatt solar PV farm in Lethem, Region Nine, a 1.5-megawatt solar PV farm in Bartica, Region Seven, and a 0.65-megawatt grid-forming solar PV farm in Mahdia, Region Eight. These three operational installations provide a combined capacity of 3.15 megawatts.

Additional progress includes the recent commissioning of a 0.75-megawatt solar PV farm in Wakenaam and a 0.60-megawatt solar farm in Leguan in Region Three.

The Government is advancing the construction of 33 megawatts of utility-scale solar PV farms, with planned installations in Essequibo (8 MW), Berbice (10 MW) and Linden (15 MW). Additionally, In August 2023, the Government of India approved a new line of credit (LOC) worth USD 2.5 million for the implementation of 3.0 MWp solar PV farm at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Guyana also commissioned a 0.3-megawatt solar power plant at the Port Mourant Water Treatment Plant and recently implemented a project to install 1.05 megawatts of solar PV capacity at an additional eight water treatment plants.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Mini-Grids

Thirty-two (32) solar mini-grids with a combined installed capacity of 1.19 megawatts peak have been completed to provide renewable electricity to 368 public and community buildings such as health centres and schools in remote communities in Regions 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Four (4) additional solar PV mini-grids are near completion and 21 new solar mini-grids were tendered in 2025. These 25 new installations together will add 1.24 megawatts peak of renewable energy to schools, health centres, and other public and community buildings.

In September 2024, the Government received support from with the European Union (EU) and the German Technical Agency (GIZ) through EUROCLIMA, a Global Gateway initiative that aims to strengthen partnerships between the EU and the Latin America and the Caribbean regions. The grant supports the installation of a 0.142-megawatt peak solar mini-grid for community and public buildings in Waramuri, Region One. The project is expected to benefit approximately 402 persons, including 88 households and 15 community service facilities. This project is currently in the procurement phase and is scheduled for completion by 2026.

Therefore, this electrification expansion with 58 solar PV mini-grids in operation will result in a total installed capacity to 2.57 megawatts, enabling renewable energy access for 695 public and community facilities.

Electric mobility

The Government is implementing a low-carbon transportation network to support the uptake of EVs. Six publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed in Regions 3, 4, and 6. The charging stations are located at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri; Amazonia Mall, Providence; the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen; Little Rock Suites, New Amsterdam; S&R Parking Lot, Parika; and outside of the GEA’s head office on Quamina Street, Georgetown.

The Government is developing a low-carbon transportation network to support the rapid adoptions of EVs on local roads

Additionally, electric vehicles, regardless of the power rating, are exempt from duties and taxes. To support businesses investing in EVs, the annual write-down allowance for all electric vehicles has been increased to 50 percent. Several training programmes have also been launched, through which 77 auto electricians and mechanical technicians have been trained to repair and maintain EVs in Guyana.

The Government has also invested in procuring 14 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and an additional 3 units are being advanced under the Just Energy Transition Seed Funding Initiative. These units are currently being manufactured and will arrive in the country by December 2025.

Further, Guyana continues to roll out public awareness campaigns on renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, thereby promoting sustainable energy transition in communities.

Guyana is redefining its resilient, low-carbon future through strategic investments and policies that advance sustainable energy development for the benefit of all

Amid the global energy transition, CARICOM Member States are taking pragmatic, coordinated action to mobilize resources to support a wide range of initiatives, from utility- to small-scale projects, energy efficiency programmes, and capacity-building initiatives across the region. Within this framework, renewable energy and sustainability remain top priorities for Guyana and the wider CARICOM community. Lessons learned from Guyana’s renewable energy agenda are informing the expansion of electrification projects, contributing to regional progress and shared benefits.

Therefore, it is essential that we, as a region, continue to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency through innovative approaches that integrate sustainable technologies and solutions, while ensuring energy that is stable, reliable, and affordable. These investments will enhance our social and economic resilience and support the transition to a low-carbon future.

The choices we make today as a united Caribbean Community will shape the trajectory of our economies and the well-being of future generations. The most promising path forward is to embrace the opportunities of CARICOM’s sustainable energy transition.

Happy CARICOM Energy Month!