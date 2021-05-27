Min. Croal inspects infrastructural works in Regions Five and Six

Residents of Regions Five and Six will soon be able to begin construction of their homes, as infrastructural works are progressing in several new housing areas across the regions.

On Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water Hon. Collin Croal inspected ongoing works at Fort Ordinance, Number 75 village, Number 79 village and Hampshire/Williamsburg in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Experiment in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

The first stops were at Number 79 and Number 75 villages respectively where preparatory works are ongoing. Minister Croal said some 36 house lots have been allocated in Number 79 village and persons will soon be able to access their lots.

“They have actually completed most of the preparatory work in terms of the clearing of the land and they are at the stage where they are constructing an access bridge and they will be putting crusher run for the road and so persons will be able to access that area under two months,” he said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal along with Regional Vice Chairman, Region Six, Zamal Hussain and the ministry’s Engineer, Deron Mckinnon at Fort Ordinance

Some 275 lots will be available once works are completed in Number 75 housing scheme. Works in this area have been divided into three to allow for timely completion. Minister Croal said the contractors had encountered some challenges accessing the area, however, this is being addressed.

“They are currently constructing a bridge that you will enter from the front. As I said here is divided into three lots. Works have commenced here we want to push it.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal engaging residents at Number 79 village

As you can see this is the land, zero infrastructure work a lot of work has to go in here to develop this area. The third lot that was awarded the contractor is now access that area because prior they could not have gotten into that third lot without going through Number One and Two.”

Similar works are ongoing at areas reserved for housing development at Hampshire/Williamsburg and Fort Ordinance which were hindered due to inclement weather.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal along with Regional Vice Chairman, Region Six, Zamal Hussain and the ministry’s Engineer, Deron Mckinnon at Number 75 village

At Fort Ordinance residents raised issues about trucks that regularly traverse the area, causing damage to the access road. Minister Croal said the Ministry is exploring the option of having another access road to the new housing area. In the meantime, there will be some maintenance of the roads.

“With the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, we have agreed that there will be some minimal maintenance for the roads where the truck have to traverse. Also, we have decided that the contractors will be issued instructions as to where their trucks and machinery will pass and assigned one particular road because what we found there were using different roads in the scheme to get at the back here,” he said.

A road being cleared at Experiment

Minister Croal said he is pleased with works progressing in the areas, and noted that he will continue to engage contractors to ensure quality work and timely delivery of the projects.

Meanwhile in Region Five, the team visited Experiment village where works are also on schedule. These work form part of the $13.8 billion in contracts signed by the Ministry in March this year.

An access bridge under construction at Number 79 village

The Government has distributed close to 4,000 house lots since it took office in August, last year. This amount has pushed the Administration closer to realising its goal of distributing 10,000 lots during its first year in office and an overall 50,000 in five years.