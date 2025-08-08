Min Edghill calls for 24-hour operation on Aubrey Barker Road expansion  

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill called for round-the-clock operations to accelerate works on the Aubrey Barker four-lane road expansion project.

He made the call during a site inspection on Thursday, since construction is progressing unevenly in various sections.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, leading a site inspection on the Aubrey Barker Road project

The stretch from ‘Blacka’ to Ogle, being executed by Aranco and CRBC, is advancing significantly, with 1.5 kilometres already upgraded.

Work on ‘Blacka’ is on hold due to rain.

One contractor, R&B, is expected to start paving in two weeks, while Premium Asphalt is significantly behind.

“I continue to express dissatisfaction with the section from the ‘Blacka’ going forward, where we have the three contractors.

So, my instructions to the engineers are that these people have to work day and night,” Minister Edghill stressed.

Ongoing construction works on the Aubrey Barker Road project

The public works minister warned that if construction does not gain momentum, then additional resources will be brought in to complete this section of the project.

“We cannot continue to have contractors logging behind and creating inconvenience to the people,” he said.

Once complete, the Aubrey Barker four-lane highway will serve as a vital link connecting the South Ruimveldt area to Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara.

Importantly, it will significantly alleviate traffic congestion and serve as a key access route to the new Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme.

The project will include thermoplastic road markings, traffic signs, a centre median, bicycle lanes, paved shoulders, walkways, and government reserves on both sides.

Coupled with this, four precast prestressed concrete bridges across drainage canals will be constructed.