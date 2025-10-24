Min Edghill encourages truckers to take advantage of Guyana’s rise as a regional hub

─Guyana, Brazil international road agreement to be implemented before year-end

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, said Guyana’s emergence as a regional hub for trade and development is no accident but a result of the government’s visionary leadership.

One such initiative that will aid in placing Guyana as the epicentre of economic development and activity in this part of the world is the International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA) between Guyana and Brazil.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engages truckers in Lethem on Friday, at the International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA) between Guyana and Brazil

To ensure this partnership protects the interests and economic well-being of Guyanese, he met with truckers from Lethem, Region Nine, who operate along the Georgetown–Brazil route on Friday, to discuss the formalisation of cross-border travel and address their concerns.

During the engagement held at the Lethem Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the minister encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunities slated to come on stream as a result of this project.

“Our discussion today, aims for you to be more than just a man wanting a hustle. It must be how do we fix a system that allows you, others, your children and your children’s children and us as a country to leap frog into the next level of engagement and influence,” he said.

This partnership, which is set to be fully implemented before year-end, will regulate the movement of passengers and cargo by road between the two countries, stimulating new tourism and investment opportunities.

Importantly, the initiative aims to streamline licensing, customs, and security processes to boost regional integration and trade.

Truckers at the International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA) between Guyana and Brazil. engagement on Friday

Under the agreement, the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as Guyana’s implementing agency, while the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) will serve as Brazil’s implementing agency.

Both agencies are responsible for registering transport companies and reviewing licensing applications for cross-border operations.

To qualify, operators must first be registered businesses and can provide key documentation, including tax identification numbers (TIN) and vehicle licences, among others.

Companies must also appoint a legal representative in Brazil to handle administrative and legal matters.

Once applications are approved, a document of competence, the official operating licence, will be issued. This will allow transport operators to move goods between Guyana and Brazil.

A supplemental licence issued through the ANTT must then be obtained within 120 days.

Meanwhile, as Guyana deepens its cross-border cooperation with Brazil, new infrastructure is being developed to support trade, security and logistics.

Minister Edghill revealed the government’s plans to establish air-conditioned containers and multi-agency facilities at strategic locations to house police, customs, immigration and anti-narcotics units.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will also install container scanners at border points such as the Takutu Bridge and Lethem crossing to enhance trade monitoring and security.

The minister added that plans for a deep-water harbour are advancing, and this is part of the government’s plan to position Guyana as a major player in regional shipping, logistics and trade.