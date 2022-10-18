Min. Hamilton calls out APNU+AFC for not showing support to BV residents in controversial land sale

Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton has called out members of the opposition for not lending support to Beterverwagting residents following the controversial land sale which will affect their livelihoods.

The village is situated within the BV/Triumph NDC and is home to predominantly Afro-Guyanese.

This village has been making headlines recently as the NDC attempted to sell 143.10 acres of land to John Fernandes Limited (JFL) for housing development but pulled out of the agreement since it is in no position to sell the privately owned lands.

Minister Hamilton on Monday visited the community where he highlighted this issue and assured of the government’s support during this period.

“The Leader of the Opposition whose party is managing the council, who’s attempting to sell these people’s land, he again chants daily about the interest of Afro-Guyanese, he has not come to this village to say to the council, what he is doing is wrong, he has not come to this village to speak to the people who predominantly vote for the PNC,” Minister Hamilton said.

John Fernandes Limited had paid $2o million to the BV/Triumph NDC following the signing of an agreement of sale, but they are no longer interested in making the purchase.

However, Mohamed and Sons and Daughters, Trading, Mining, Logging and Construction Inc has purportedly taken over the rights to the lands, and through their attorney, Edrianna Stephen from Hughes, Fields and Stoby threatened legal action if the conveyance is not done for the land cited in the Agreement of Sale and Deed of Assignment.

The Labour Minister pointed out that the law firm representing the company that is claiming ownership of the landsis also connected to the opposition party.

“These people don’t care about you and your welfare […] every day they chant their champions of Afro-Guyanese rights. David Hinds must be following the news, this matter exists … all of these people are champions they say of African Guyanese,” Minister Hamilton expressed.

The Minister who grew up in the BV Village informed that the lands are ancestral lands and have been privately owned for 183 years.

Meanwhile, Juan Rowe, a resident who has been confused and hurt about the recent developments said he is happy that the minister visited the community to show his support. He even showed the Department of Public Information (DPI) his transport to several plots of land he owned on the lands mentioned.

“I am glad that the minister is here and he is also a villager, and he knows the history of these lands. These lands are ancestor lands, the Chairman doesn’t even know about these lands but he just come and he’s doing what he’s doing,” Rowe said.

Other residents who are angered by the developments were not present on the day theministervisited the community.

