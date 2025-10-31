Min Manickchand urges Regional Councils to rebuild public trust through service and accountability

Regional councils are being called upon to advance their communities in tangible ways by ensuring residents can feel the presence of their leadership, witness their achievements, benefit from their service, and place renewed trust in their stewardship.

This call to action is being delivered by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand. During her engagements with Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in multiple regions, Minister Manickchand urged greater accountability in delivering a high-quality public service across all communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

Since assuming office, Minister Manickchand has taken a hands-on approach to addressing inefficiencies within local bodies and ensuring communities receive the level of attention they deserve.

During a recent engagement in Region Three, she urged staff and councillors to recommit themselves to rebuilding public confidence in the NDCs.

“We are a team of servants of the people from Windsor Forest to the furthest end of the West Bank of Demerara, and you got here based on the vote of the people from your community,” the minister stated, adding that “they expressed confidence in you, regardless of which party you are from, they expressed the desire and the hope that you would serve their communities.”

The minister reminded councillors and staff that effective local governance begins with trust, ensuring that residents see and feel the results of their work in tangible ways.

She further urged council representatives to know their boundaries, understand the needs of the people they serve, and engage more directly with residents to offer support during times of loss, celebration, or need.

Minister Manickchand reminded NDC officials that they are the first point of contact for residents and must leap to assist with essential services such as pension registration, school placement, cash grants, and other government support systems.

She also encouraged NDCs to involve residents in decision-making, particularly regarding how local funds should be spent.

“Your job is to establish and build trust between you and your constituents,” the minister said. “You are servants of the people, and today I want you to go back with a resolve that the people of your community will trust you for good service.”