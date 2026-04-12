Min McCoy dismisses claims of political interference in drug case

Minister Kwame McCoy has denied claims by businessman-turned-politician Azruddin Mohamed that political interference affected a recent drug trafficking case, stating that the facts show otherwise.

On Saturday, Minister McCoy said that the case of Ronita Stuart Ram, a councillor for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in the Haslington-Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council, shows that the justice system is working as it should.





Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

He noted that Stuart and three others were formally charged and brought before a magistrate, who granted bail, the kind of outcome, he argued, that speaks for itself.

“There was no interference,” Minister McCoy maintained in his statement, describing Mohamed’s claims as a misrepresentation of how the legal process works.

McCoy also drew a comparison between the Stuart matter and separate legal proceedings involving Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, in the United States, suggesting both cases reflect how bail is applied within their respective systems.

“There is no difference between the way that the case of Stuart and the case of the Mohameds were dealt with,” he emphasised calling out Mohamed for his desperate attempt to “convince right-thinking Guyanese that the Attorney General and Home Affairs Minister advocated on behalf of Stuart at the level of the DPP. The evidence that Stuart and others were charged rips Azruddin’s lie to shreds.“

He went on to state that, “Azruddin Mohamed continues his clown circus of palavering and clutching at straws to create distractions. He is so desperate that it completely evades him that he is referencing a case with procedural parallels to that of him and his fellow international fugitive father.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has also weighed in, strongly rejecting any suggestion of political interference.

In a statement, the DPP described the allegations as “false” and “misleading,” stressing that all legal advice is based strictly on evidence gathered during police investigations, the applicable law, and the Code for Prosecutors.

The DPP confirmed that Stuart and the three others were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking before the matter proceeded to court, where bail was granted.

The DPP also criticised what it described as an attempt to deliberately spread inaccurate information, warning against attempts to distort the public’s understanding of how legal cases are handled.

Stuart was charged alongside Ranjeev Ram, Maikhram Ram, and Savitri Ram and was placed on $1 million bail each.

They were charged with possession of narcotics for trafficking stemming from an incident on November 29, 2025, at Lot 20, Section ‘C,’ Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara.