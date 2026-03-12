Min Persaud highlights Guyana’s progress on women’s rights at UN forum

Guyana showcased its advancements in protecting women and survivors of violence on Wednesday, as Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud addressed the 70th session of the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York, USA.

Speaking to the assembly, Dr Persaud noted that while global efforts to promote justice continue, many women and girls still face significant obstacles. However, she emphasised that Guyana has introduced several initiatives specifically designed to safeguard those experiencing violence.

A key highlight was the Family Violence Act 2024, which Minister Persaud explained broadens legal protections and provides more robust support for survivors.

“The 2024 Family Violence Act expands definitions of violence to include economic and psychological abuse and improves protections for survivors,” the minister stated.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (SC) Mohabir Anil Nandlall, and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, cut the ribbon to commission the new Hope and Justice Centre

Women in Guyana are increasingly represented in the judiciary, with the largest group of female judges appointed in 2024.

Dr Persaud explained that ensuring access to justice requires comprehensive support systems rather than legislation alone, pointing to the establishment of Hope and Justice Centres as a key example.

“We are seeing positive results from integrated systems of support, including Hope and Justice Centres, where survivors can access medical care, psychosocial support, legal assistance and safe shelter.”

Addressing the digital landscape, she noted that pervasive harassment and violence against women on social media remains a significant challenge despite existing cybercrime legislation.

The minister warned that perpetrators often escape accountability by “hiding behind veils of anonymity” or remaining beyond reach in foreign jurisdictions. To this end, she made a call for urgent international cooperation, stating that tech companies must partner with governments to ensure safe digital spaces and justice for victims.

Guyana’s Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal was also highlighted, which is designed to hold both the private and public sectors accountable for providing equal opportunities and promoting safer workspaces.

Dr Persaud further argued that ‘justice is also economic,’ describing it as the power for women to earn and own equally. She informed the commission that 60 per cent of all government-distributed housing lands in Guyana are now owned by women.

The CSW70, taking place at the UN headquarters in New York, runs from March 9 to 19, 2026. As the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality, this year’s session focuses on the priority theme: “Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls.”

The international forum aims to promote inclusive and equitable legal systems while dismantling the discriminatory laws, policies, and structural barriers that prevent women from claiming their rights.