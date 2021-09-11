Min. Rodrigues says Gov’t committed to every single promise

─ at Wakapoa, Akawini meetings

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, today visited the communities of Wakapoa and Akawini in the Pomeroon river, Region Two, where she reiterated the Government’s commitment to the development of the country and its people.

The Minister is part of a two-day cabinet outreach to the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region, led by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan. Rodrigues, MP, before addressing residents in Wakapoa, Pomeroon River

“We want to take this opportunity to remind you of the commitments that we made in our manifesto to assure you that we are very much committed to every single one of the promises that we made and to in show delivering we never want to relinquish that direct connection with our people”

During the outreach the minister advised residents to express their grievances so that the Government could render assistance.

Toshao of Akawini, Rudolph Wilson said his village has seen much improvement during the first year of the Government.

“Well as for us, as the people of Akawini village we can see great development because we have gotten a lot of things like for example we have an emergency boat, which we have received from the REO through the government, we have even received our children cash grant, we are now receiving this flood relief. They have also assisted us greatly in the cleaning of the creek and many other things they have done, at least we can see progress going on.”

Several residents across the communities raised their concerns at the outreach.

Monica Williams an elderly farmer, said she appreciates the interest the Government is showing in her village.

“When no one looks down upon us … he [President Ali] takes part, he looks upon us, he helps us in different ways and sends small packages and he doesn’t put us down as Amerindians like the previous government, you know put us aside but he remembers us.”

Headteacher of the Wakapoa Secondary School, Andre Smith also lauded the Government for its work in the community.

“Very good, I think this is the forum that we should raise our concerns with the bigger heads and I know that the government is working and they will see that things happen in Wakapoa not only in Wakapoa, but all in because if you listen to honorable minister their hearts is on indigenous communities.”

Maria Charles, a midwife, said the Government’s assistance has made it easier to store vaccines for children in her community.

“Government has assisted us greatly, for example they provided an emergency boat for the community at 75 horsepower so in the case of an emergency we have a boat that is accessible to us. Since the government is in office, they provided us with a freezer so that we can store our vaccine which can be stored for at least one month. This prevents us from going to charity.”

Minister Rodrigues said the concerns raised by residents will be relayed to the President so that they could be resolved quickly.

“You would have seen in various sectors whether it is education, whether it is health, whether it is infrastructure, housing whichever sector it is you have seen us delivering on our commitments, delivering on our promises and we are here to implore you again that we will never break that connection and we will also always ensure that we keep those commitments for the next four years and so we are making ourselves accessible to you,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The matters raised at the outreach will form the basis for Budget 2022.