Min Rodrigues urges Moraikobai residents to get vaccinated

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues has urged Moraikobai, Region Five to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease, during an outreach to the village on Saturday.

The Minister made this appeal after she launched the Government’s 20,000 online scholarships programme in the Amerindian village.

She encouraged the villagers to seize the opportunity to get immunised, since the Ministry of Health was conducting a two-day vaccination outreach there. During the exercise, 90 villagers were vaccinated. To date, 39 per cent of the Region’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues and health workers in Moraikobai

The Minister reminded the villagers that Covid affects everyone and while many countries have imposed lockdowns, the Guyana Government has invested significant sums to procure vaccines.

“We moved ahead very early and secured vaccines for every single Guyanese. We spared no expense; we spared no effort and we brought in those vaccines and made them available to our people.

Nobody must be left behind… We all have to be vaccinated if we want to achieve herd immunity. That is the only way we can defeat this virus,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues said getting vaccinated is the responsible thing to do and urged every adult to do their part to protect themselves and loved ones.

Residents of Moraikobai

The Health Ministry continues to hold vaccination outreaches across the country and has recently extended the hours at vaccination sites in Georgetown.

Over 35 per cent of Guyana’s adult population has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. To date, Guyana has received 235, 463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with more scheduled to arrive soon.