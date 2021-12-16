Minab, Tassawini residents receive water tanks, other items

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, on Monday, presented a quantity of tanks, chainsaws and brush cutters to residents of Minab and Tassawini, Matarkai sub-district, Region One.

Some 20 tanks, along with a chain saw and brush cutter were handed over to Minab, while Tassawini received 14 tanks and a chainsaw, as well as, COVID-19 supplies such as masks and sanitisers.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP during the handing over of the water tank to Minab

The items were procured utilising the villages’ one-off COVID relief grants under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

During brief remarks at the simple handing over ceremony, Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting the standard of living of the people of the villages, which fall under the Matthews Ridge Community Development Council (CDC).

“One of the things you have always done when we visit, is that you complain that you feel as if you are the stepchild of Matthews Ridge. And so, we have very early changed that thinking,” Minister Croal said.

He noted that one of the first interventions was to, for the first time, include Minab and Tassawini into the list of communities to benefit from the one-off COVID relief grants for Amerindian communities. The grants were distributed earlier in the year to help communities cope with the long-term effects of COVID on local village economies.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP handing over the chainsaw and brush cutter to Minab

In addition to the tanks, Minab will also benefit from potable water for the first time, as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has commenced the drilling of a $10 million well. Some 30 households will benefit from that project.

The main access road leading to the village will be addressed in the 2022 National Budget.

Minister Croal has also committed to working along with the CDC to help to address the social issues affecting the development of Minab. “We want you to live better, we want Minab to look better and we will help you to do that. I stand here committed to that,” he said.

Over at Tassawini, the minister said the community is benefitting from the construction of a new modern primary school.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP handing over a toy to a child

Currently, the students there have to travel miles to Matthews Ridge to attend school. This has resulted in a high school drop-out rate within the community. Residents believe that the construction of the new school will address that.

In the long- term, Minister Croal said, GWI will examine the possibility of constructing a well in Tassawini. Meanwhile, the minister also distributed toys and candies to the children of the communities in keeping with the Christmas season.