Minister addressing equipment, staff issues at Ophthalmology hospital

The National Ophthalmology Hospital at Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), will soon be boosted with equipment and more staff to expand its services.

During a visit to the facility on Tuesday, Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony found sections of the hospital dormant.

“We looked at how we could improve some sections of the hospital. We definitely want to get this hospital operating at some capacity because as it is right now, the main theatres are not working because the microscopes that they have to use are dysfunctional. There are a whole host of other things that are not working,” Minister Anthony said.

He committed to ensuring that non-functional equipment is either repaired or replaced, and that staffing matters are addressed.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during a visit to the National Ophthalmology Hospital in Port Mourant. Region Six Chairman, Mr. David Armogan is also pictured second fromleft.

The Minister also noted that for now, several minor surgeries can be done until other equipment is acquired to expand the services at the facility.

In 2014 the hospital had ceased operations after a suspected electrical fire destroyed an operating theatre. The facility was eventually reopened a year later.