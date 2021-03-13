Minister commends elderly citizens for taking Covid vaccine

-vaccination exercise taken to four elderly homes

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony has commended senior citizens for taking the opportunity provided by the Government to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

During Friday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said he was pleased with their responses to date, since the Government invited persons ages 60 and above to get vaccinated.

Senior citizens waiting to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the Charity Hospital in Region Two.

“I’ve seen a lot of older persons coming out to get their vaccines and I think that’s quite commendable that they want to get their vaccines. As we know, these vaccines are very protective, and once you get your shot, you come back for your second dose, and you’ll be protected so that you wouldn’t get a more severe form of infection, that’s extremely important,” Minister Anthony said.

In all the areas DPI visited on Wednesday and Thursday, the responses to the campaign were good and positive. Several elderly persons also used the opportunity to encourage others to get inoculated against the disease.

In Region Four, Minister Anthony confirmed that vaccination exercises were also carried out at homes for senior citizens.

“Yesterday we [did] four of the homes for the elderly in Georgetown, and those remaining ones we will be doing over the next couple of days. So, again, the response was really good, everyone that we approached to take the vaccines, they did and so, we are very happy with that response,” he said.

The Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank Demerara, one of the COVID-19 vaccination sites in Region Four.

Minister Anthony also noted that both frontline workers and the elderly are being inoculated. He said this protocol has not changed and when changes are made, they would be announced.

The Minister again encouraged frontline workers who have not yet taken the vaccine, to do so as they are listed among the group most at risk of contracting the disease.

The Ministry’s Brickdam compound is now listed as a COVID-19 vaccination site with three different areas; the main secretariat, the clinic inside the compound and the parking lot at the entrance opposite the 1763 Monument (Cuffy).

Other COVID-19 vaccination sites in Region Four include the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, using the Lamaha Street entrance, the Enmore Polyclinic on the East Coast Demerara and the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank Demerara.