Minister Croal assessing flooding in Region One

– Health, Agriculture agencies reps also at outreach

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Coal is currently leading an outreach to the Mabaruma Sub-District, Barima-Waini (Region One) to assess the flood situation in several communities there.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Coal meeting with officials at the RDC Office in Mabaruma this morning.

Minister Croal is joined by Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley, Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Shem Kuffy and a team of technical officers from the Ministry of Agriculture – National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, Guyana Livestock Development Authority, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority and representatives from the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Health, the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force.

Minister Croal met with the team at the RDC Office in the Mabaruma Compound, prior to his visit to the communities. Officials reported that several farmers, residents and businesses in Kumaka, Hosororo, St Anslem, Morawhanna, Wauna, Tobago, Barabina, Smith Creek, Lower Kariabo, and other areas have been affected by flood caused by heavy rainfall and high tide.

Members of the joint services at the briefing by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Coal.

Minister Croal said the aim is to assess the extent of the flood to determine what assistance could be rendered to those affected. He said the PPP/C Government is committed to providing relief to affected communities, in keeping with its mandate to protect the livelihood of the citizens across the country.

“This is happening across the country not only in this Region and so, the Ministry of Agriculture will continue to assess the situation over the next two days or so to determine what can be done,” he said.

A total of 19 communities have been affected by floods throughout the Region.