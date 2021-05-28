Minister Dharamlall urges Matarkai teachers to use alternative teaching methods

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall is encouraging teachers of Matarkai sub-Region, Barima-Waini to use alternative methods to educate students during the pandemic.

The Minister made this appeal to the teachers during a meeting there, after parents raised concerns that they had not been engaging students.

“We have complaints that teachers are not reaching out to the other students and then parents themselves are being very reluctant to send their children to a school setting.

So, we have to find a common ground where our children are the ones who will not be affected. Parents could be affected; teachers could be affected but not the children.”

Minister Dharamlall met the group during his two-day outreach to the Region. He stressed that Guyana’s education sector has been affected immensely by the pandemic, but since taking office, the PPP/C Government has implemented various initiatives to recoup learning loss.

A section of the gathering

In November 2020, schools were reopened for students of Grades Ten, Eleven and Twelve to ensure that they are prepared for the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

The Mniistry also implemented other measures, such as expanding the Guyana Learning Channel in the 2020 Emergency budget, implementation of the use of Zoom and other virtual platforms for teaching and the distribution of printed worksheets.

Minister Dharamlall said more resources could be provided, if they are needed to ensure that learning loss is at a minimum.

Residents of Matarkai sub-Region One raising their concerns

“Our priority is to ensure that children are still at the apex and whatever we do as teachers, parents and as a service provider that the children are the ones who receive our attention.

We need all of our children to receive attention and they cannot receive attention less than what they were receiving a year ago. A year has passed with Covid in Guyana and I think that it is about time that the teachers adapt to this new dynamic,” he said.

The Minister also urged parents to work with teachers to ensure that their children benefit.

Earlier this year, Guyana was recognised for ensuring teachers received their salaries despite the pandemic. Minister Hon. Priya Manickchand said the decision was made to provide teachers and other public servants’ salaries as a social safety net.