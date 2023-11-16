Minister Edghill engage and consult with citizens as development takes place

Persons living along the Railway Embankment on the East Coast of Demerara who may be in the way of Government’s “East Coast Road Project” do not have to fear being callously thrown out of their homes or businesses. This assurance has been given by the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, during a walkabout and engagement with residents and farmers along the earmarked project route.

The Minister initiated the face-to-face meeting with residents as he walked along the Embankment Road, as engineers and technical officers from the ministry took measurements of properties and assessing potential encroachments on government reserves.

Minister Edghill says apart from gathering essential information about land ownership and encroachments, the primary objective of today’s engagement was also to discuss viable solutions for those who may need to relocate, and for support of farmers whose farmlands will be affected by the ongoing project. This step is integral to ensuring fair compensation, addressing legal considerations, and facilitating a smooth transition for affected residents.

Today’s exercise on the East Coast Railway Embankment started from Cummings Lodge and concluded at Lusignan.

The Ministry’s team was accompanied by teams from Beston (Consultancy Firm) and China Railway First Group (CRFG- Contractor).

Similar engagements have been held with residents and vendors at Plaisance, residents from Cummings Lodge to Lusignan, and at Enmore, this meeting was held at the Lusignan Community Centre.

Other meetings were held with residents from Belfield to Anns Grove, and with farmers from Hope to Unity.

