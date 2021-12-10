Minister Edghill meets with Colombian Transport Minister

– more areas for cooperation discussed

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill met with Colombian Minister of Transport, Hon. Angela Orozco-Gomez at her office in Bogota, Colombia on December 9, 2021. The two ministers discussed several matters of mutual interest and committed to explore more areas for cooperation, to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and Colombian Minister of Transport, Hon. Angela Orozco-Gomez

Minister Edghill’s visit to the Colombian Transport Minister coincides with the ongoing thirteenth International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Services Negotiations (ICAN2021) Event being held in Bogota, Colombia this week. On Wednesday December 8, 2021 Guyana and Colombia signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA).

Minister Orozco-Gomez pledged the participation of other Colombian Ministers to work with their Guyanese counterparts to improve trade, investment, tourism, culture, and agriculture between the two nations.

Both countries Heads of State had earlier committed to strengthen bilateral relations and technical cooperation at 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The ASA signed earlier this week established the legal framework to promote and facilitate airlines to operate air services between the two countries as well as beyond to any third country. Dialogue has already begun with an air operator in Colombia to operate services to Guyana.

Minister Edghill said “Guyana had successful and fruitful engagements with several countries including Colombia, Belize, South Korea, Switzerland, Nigeria among others to develop its air connectivity and aviation sector”. The Minister further stated “that our team in Guyana will be aggressively looking to build and implement some of the discussions we have had”.