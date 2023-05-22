Minister Edghill reiterates call for proper disposal of construction debris

Persons undertaking large and small-scale construction works must exercise consideration for the livelihood of other residents.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Road Safety Diagnostics and Action Plan at the Marriott Hotel Friday last, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the call and stressed that dumping sand and other materials on the parapet causes road damage and drainage issues.

To this end, he issued a strong message to construction workers who dump materials haphazardly on the roadways.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“We are happy about the fact that Guyana is being modernised and transformed. People are taking pride in their surroundings, and building out things to improve their lives. But, while you do that, live and let your neighbour live. We just can’t dump our truckloads of sand and stone on the road,” Minister Edghill stated.

He said they must also exercise caution in the handling and disposal of construction materials.

“When you are finished, you have to ensure that what goes into the drains is taken out, and what remains at the end of the construction, is removed from the parapets.”

Further, Minister Edghill noted that flooding and road damage are often the results of persons clearing drains and leaving the remnants on the road shoulders.

“When they do this, they are creating a lake because when the rain falls, the water cannot run off into the drains. So, the water remains on the road, and the roads are damaging,” he explained.

The minister said more emphasis must be placed on working alongside the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to address the issue.

“Please cooperate with us, let’s remove the remnants of our construction. Let’s dispose of it properly. Don’t leave them on the shoulders. We need to work together to improve on that,” the minister urged.

