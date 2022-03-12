Minister Edghill urges local businesses to capitalise on development opportunities

As Guyana continues to experiences unprecedented economic growth, citizens are being urged to capitalise on the available opportunities to enhance their livelihood.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, made the call recently, as he delivered remarks at the ISO 9001:2015 certificate presentation ceremony for Cevons Waste Management Services.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P

“Guyana’s future is unbelievably bright; I don’t think some of us who sit here really have a grasp of how bright that future is. The impact of it is only realised when you travel and you are sought after by people who never really wanted to hear about Guyana, they are looking for opportunities to come.”

While commending Cevons for attaining ISO 9001 certification standard, the Minister noted that massive businesses will be born from Guyana’s development.

“Guyana is not moving to just accommodate small businesses, but the kinds of business that will be generated here will be billion-dollar businesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister highlighted a series of projects the government has implemented to boost economic growth and improve citizens’ livelihood.

“Opportunities are coming to Guyana in proportions that are unimaginable. Local content was designed to ensure that every Guyanese benefit in this new experience we are having. When the tides come in, one thing is sure all the boats rise.”

These include access to the East Bank corridor following the completion of the new Mandela/ Grove Road project, expanding the horizons and creating new opportunities for development and seamless travel via the new Suriname to Guyana bridge, new methods of farming to produce high value crops such as broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms, and cheaper electricity to facilitate agro processing, bottling and canning to export local produce, among others.