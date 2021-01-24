Minister Hamilton engage Lindeners on opportunities for training

– BIT training officer appointed to serve the area

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton has urged the residents of Linden, Region Ten, to make full use of the opportunities available for technical and vocational training through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The Minister was speaking to a small group of Lindeners at the Watooka Guest House, during an outreach in the mining town on Friday. He was accompanied by BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Richard Maughn.

Minister Hamilton explained that the BIT programmes are geared at empowering residents, especially youth, with the skills and knowledge needed to improve their own livelihoods, and contribute to nation building.

The BIT provides training in areas such as carpentry, masonry, electrical installation, cosmetology, catering, garment construction, information technology, mechanics and heavy-duty equipment operation.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton during the meeting

“Linden, you must take advantage of these training programmes, your children, your cousin, your neighbour, the community, they are free…church groups could come to us with a group of 20 persons,” Minister Hamilton said.

To this end, he announced that the Ministry has appointed a BIT officer to serve the community. That officer would also be tasked with fashioning training programmes in keeping with the needs of Linden.

Minister Hamilton said trainers from within the Region who are qualified, would be recruited to facilitate these training programmes.

“I will not have nobody from Georgetown or wherever come and train here. If we are doing mechanic programmes and we want a trainer they have to be from here and the same goes for garment construction and other programmes. So, when we pay the trainers, the money stays in the Region,” he explained.

Linden residents during the meeting with Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton at the Watooka Guest House

During the interactive session, the residents said most of the training needed in Linden would be in the fields of ICT, masonry, mechanics, electrical installation and forestry. One resident said she would organise a group in her village to capitalise on the training opportunities. The Minister noted that the training programmes are in keeping with the Government’s thrust to invest in the lives of Guyanese youths by empowering them with the necessary skills to become employable.