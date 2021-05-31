Minister Indar, CDC assess flood impact in Region Three

– CDC also visited flooded Georgetown communities

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar said his Ministry continues to provide relief to citizens affected by flooding. The Minister made this statement on Sunday while engaging the Region Three Regional Democratic Council at Vreed-en-Hoop.

The Minister travelled to the Region to get a first-hand look at the challenges there, and to engage the Region on how support can be provided to meet its most urgent needs.

Minister Indar also thanked the “public-spirited” private sector for making donations and assisting with the response.

Meanwhile,Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig also led an outreach in Georgetown and to Region Three to assess the impact of the flooding.

CDC Director General, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig (left) discussing flooding at Goed Fortuin with Region Three Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube (white shirt) and residents

The team visited Lamaha Springs and Albouystown in Georgetown, and Goed Fortuin and the RDC office in Region Three.

“Based on my observation in Georgetown, in most of the communities, the water levels remain high, and that’s mainly because of drainage capacity. But it is receding very slowly in some areas.

A brush-filled trench in South Georgetown

In Region Three, the water is receding very quickly. So, the hope is that the water run off at this moment. If there is no heavy rainfall, prolonged rainfall over the next six hours or so, we would not see increase in water levels over the next 24 hours or so.”

Lt. Col. Craig said the CDC is working to execute a directive from Cabinet, to ensure that regional disaster preparedness mechanisms are in place and operating efficiently.

“So, in all 10 administrative regions, we have developed what is called a disaster preparedness and response plan for each region except for Region Four, and we’ve also developed what is called risk profile, which says exactly where are the risks, where are the hazards, where are the vulnerabilities.”

A section of Albouystown

He said that regions are expected to use those documents to guide their mitigating work, and budget preparation for infrastructure. The CDC has also trained persons in all regions on steps to take during disasters, and has conducted exercises to ensure they understand their roles and responsibilities.

“So, it’s just now for them to put those systems in place, and once they put those systems in place, they’ll be able to manage emergencies and disaster better within the region.

(L-R) CDC Director General, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig; Region Four Chairman, Mr. Daniel Seeram; Georgetown Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine

Our intent is to continue to work with all administrative regions, give them more orientation with the plans – because you know, from time to time, personnel would change within the regions – conduct exercises and make sure that they have a working plan at all times,” Lt. Col. Craig said.

During the outreaches, the CDC received updates from local authorities including Georgetown Mayor, His Worship, Ubraj Narine; Region Four Chairman, Mr. Daniel Seeram; Region Three Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube, and Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Jagnarine Somwar. In both Georgetown and Region Three, representatives expressed concerns over what they said is the irresponsible dumping of garbage by residents, which has led to the flooding woes.