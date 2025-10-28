Minister Manickchand meets with Region Three Democratic Council, reinforces coordination in service delivery

PRESS RELEASE |

October 28, 2025- The Honourable Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, today met with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Essequibo Islands–West Demerara (Region Three) as part of her continued nationwide engagements with local governance bodies.

During the meeting, Minister Manickchand emphasised the shared responsibility of local leadership in advancing community well-being and strengthening public trust. She noted that RDCs set the tone for service delivery across their regions, and as such, their leadership must embody responsiveness, accountability, and a citizen-first approach.

The Minister highlighted the importance of strengthened inter-agency coordination. She pointed to the need for smoother collaboration between RDCs, NDCs, central government agencies, and community stakeholders to prevent duplication, delays, and miscommunication.

The discussions centred on improving efficiency in project execution, addressing community infrastructure needs, and enhancing support mechanisms for residents.

Minister Manickchand reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring that leadership across all levels of local governance remains focused on delivering tangible results to communities. She reaffirmed that the Ministry stands ready to provide guidance, resources, and support, but stressed that effective service delivery begins with local leadership committed to partnership and proactive action.

This engagement is part of an ongoing series of structured consultations with RDCs, NDCs, and municipal councils across the country.