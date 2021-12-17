Minister Manickchand visits completed Martyr’s Ville Nursery School

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand today visited the Martyr’s Ville Nursery School on the East Coast of Demerara. The sod was turned for the construction of the school back in February of this year and the school is now complete and will soon be furnished, commissioned and opened.

The school has the capacity to accommodate 270 pupils especially those residing in Martyr’s Ville who previously had to commute at least one mile to attend the Mon Repos Nursery School. With this new school, there will be better and more convenient access to nursery education thereby taking the Ministry of Education closer to ensuring access to education at all levels across Guyana.

A look at the new school that can accommodate 270 pupils

Minister Manickchand and officials of the Ministry of Education inspecting the completed Martyr’s Ville Nursery School today

Classroom space within the building

Minister Manickchand and officials of the Ministry of Education inspecting the completed Martyr’s Ville Nursery School today

The school was built at a cost of $89M by Doodnauth Construction and Supplies. The building will house eight classrooms and is outfitted with a modern sanitary block, independent water system and space for outdoor recreation.

During today’s visit, Minister Manickchand was accompanied by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Alfred King, Special Projects Officer, Mr. Ron Eastman Technical Officer to the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Cosmo Browne.