Minister McCoy delivers relief to flood-affected Laluni residents

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Hon. Kwame McCoy, on Saturday, delivered 150 food and sanitation hampers to the flood-affected residents of Laluni on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The relief is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to support Guyanese who have been severely affected by the nationwide flooding.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy greets a resident.

“We are here, and we want to ensure that we understand the situation here in Laluni and that we can give the necessary support,” Minister McCoy told Laluni residents.

Laluni comprises mainly farmers. Due to the recent heavy rains and unprecedented flooding, many of these farmers lost their cash crops and livestock.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy listens to this resident’s concerns.

Minister McCoy promised the residents that the Government would soon be acting through the Ministry of Agriculture to help rebuild the farmers’ livelihoods.

“You can be assured that the Government will help in situations where those who have been affected would need the support to get back on their feet.”

Last week, the Government secured a $10 billion supplementary budget to support flood-ravaged communities and residents. Against this backdrop, Minister McCoy assured Laluni residents that once damage assessments are completed, the Government will be moving to help them secure their livelihoods with those funds.

Minister McCoy informed residents that the unprecedented flooding is a consequence of climate change. In the wake of this, he urged them to preserve and protect the environment.

Residents receiving a quantity of sanitation supplies

“This is a situation in which all of us got to become more aware, conscious and cognizant to treat our environment in a way that would not create more troubles with the rainfall pattern that we see these days, and the type of climate change phenomena,” he said.

Minister McCoy also listened to residents’ concerns about infrastructure, water and electricity distribution.