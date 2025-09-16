Minister Mustapha urges timely delivery of agriculture projects

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, together with the newly appointed Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon, on Tuesday, met with several Heads of Departments (HoD) to review and discuss ongoing projects under the ministry’s purview.

The meeting was also attended by Daun Ellis, who was recently appointed as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the engagement, Minister Mustapha underscored the importance of ensuring that all projects aimed at advancing the agriculture sector are executed within the contractual timeframes and in strict adherence to contractual specifications.

He also emphasised that the timely and effective delivery of these initiatives is critical to achieving the government’s broader developmental agenda for the sector.