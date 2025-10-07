Minister Mustapha visits GSA to discuss agriculture sector’s foward-movement

As Guyana moves forward with developing its agriculture sector, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha visited the Guyana School of Agriculture’s (GSA) main campus at Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara to discuss some of the policies that will be implemented over the next five years.

A section of the gathering was listening to Minister Mustapha on Tuesday

Minister Mustapha, while engaging students, teachers and other staff from the institution, said that the government was positioning GSA to be at the forefront, producing graduates who are innovative and solution-driven.

As the CARICOM region’s premier agricultural academic institution, Minister Mustapha stated that GSA is a critical component to developing a resilient agriculture sector for the region.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha also told the gathering that investments are being made to upgrade classrooms, labs, and demonstration plots. He also said that ICT tools will be made available to ensure GSA becomes a 21st-century facility.

Additionally, as an immediate intervention, tractor operator certification training will recommence at the facility.

A section of the gathering, as GSA students listened attentively to the presentations

Students attending the GSA will be taught how to operate tractors manually as part of their practical training and will receive a certificate academic courses.

Minister Mustapha engages one of GSA’s students in the corridor on Tuesday

Over the last five years, the Government of Guyana has also offered scholarships to CARICOM countries to study at the GSA.

Minister Mustapha engages one of GSA’s students in the corridor on Tuesday

Currently, students from St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica are attending the institution.