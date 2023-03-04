Minister Parag pledges commitment to youth development in Belladrum, distributes sports gear

Paradise Invaders Sports Club of Belladrum and neighbouring communities in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) benefitted from the distribution of sports gear by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag on Saturday.

The small handing over ceremony was held at the Paradise Community Centre Ground.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag handing over the sports gear to Paradise Invaders Sports Club

This move by government signals its commitment to the development of sports countrywide.

While engaging the youths, Minister Parag pledged her commitment to their continued development, while noting that they are the future leaders.

“I will work towards development in any form. Every community needs to get something to engage the youths…. So, leave your mark of leadership in your community. It’s a long-term effect when people can feel development within their communities. That is all part of building the community and that is what we are here for. It’s not just to give gear but also building a sense of community.”

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag interacting with the members of the club

She said the sports gear would allow young persons within the communities to be gainfully engaged during their leisure time.

Meanwhile, President of the Paradise Invaders Sports Club, Glenford Fordyce said the donation will allow the sports club to engage youths in the communities.

“We appreciate the minister’s visit because for the longest while we haven’t had anyone to come and visit us. We feel that as a community, sports in this area will bring our communities together. This will also help us to share a better relationship with players and members of the public,” he stated.

Footballer, Akim Wilson expressed gratitude to the minister for providing the sports club with the gears.

Members of the sports club

“It’s been a while since we had anyone come here to actually listen to us, taking some of our concerns, and doing anything for us. A special thanks on behalf of everyone. We look forward to working with you in the future,”Wilson added.

Residents also engaged the minister on other issues related to the community development.

