Minister Parag visits Hosororo Secondary School Complex

Minister of Education Sonia Parag visited the $2.6 billion state-of-the-art Hosororo Secondary School complex in Region One (Barima-Waini) on Tuesday to ensure that the groundbreaking project is on schedule for an early 2026 completion.

“The complex… is quite a massive complex that is going to comfortably hold 800 students,” Minister Parag said.

To ensure that this completion date is met, Minister Parag also set out several short-term deadlines, notably for the electrical installation and completion of the teaching blocks. She stated that within the next two weeks, one of the two teaching blocks, each comprising five buildings, will be completed and ready for intake.

Minister Parag and the team are assessing the complex

“Two of these buildings will be fully completed by November 7th,” Minister Parag stated, adding that the goal is to “transition students as fast as possible into the new buildings so that they can be in a comfortable space.”

The project encompasses several modern facilities, including laboratories, a dining area, and specialised facilities for Science, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Information Technology, Home Economics, and Industrial Technology.

Minister Parag was very keen on inspecting the modern living quarters, which are designed to house up to 30 teachers.

“We want to be able to have our teachers as well in comfortable conditions,” Minister Parag said, emphasising how important these facilities are for staff retention.

A section of the complex

Furthermore, the dedicated dormitory, which will provide residence for some 350 students, is projected to be fully operational by December.

The overall goal is to initially accommodate approximately 400 of the 800 students who will be attending the school from the various communities scattered across the North West Region.

“We are looking to have the entire building all of the buildings be ready by the end of December,” Minister Parag said, “then we want to be able to move all of the students into the various buildings by January for the January to April term or Easter term.”

The education minister stressed that all utilities for the school, especially the essential services like running water, electricity, proper plumbing, and washroom facilities, must be prioritised.

Moreover, to ensure that water shortage is never an issue, a well will be specifically constructed to serve the entire complex.

Another part of the Hosororo Secondary School Complex

The Education Ministry is currently working along with Guyana Water Incorporated to ensure that this is up and running within a month. In the interim, a reservoir is being used for water supply.

The Minister concluded her visit by reiterating the collective commitment to the deadline.

“The contractors have given their commitment to completing the project on time, which is the 24th of January 2026,” she stated. She also confirmed she will make an interim visit to ensure all short-term deadlines are met.

The Minister’s team also comprised Permanent Secretary, Shannielle Hoosein-Outar; Chief Education Officer, Mr Saddam Hussain; Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms Tiffany Harvey; Deputy Chief Education Officer (Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development); and Mr Sherwyn Blackman, Assistant Chief Education Officer – Secondary.