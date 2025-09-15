Minister Rodrigues assumes office with focus on elevating Destination Guyana and improving the ease of doing business

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, officially assumed leadership of the Ministry today.

She was welcomed at her South Road office by newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Mr. Roger Rogers; Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh; Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Mr. Trevor Bassoo; Director of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission, Mr. Rabindra Kandhi; Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mr. Shazim Ibrahim; along with other Heads of Department and staff.

In her remarks to the leadership team, Minister Rodrigues shared her passion for the sector, noting that it had captured her imagination long before her appointment.

“I could not have imagined a more fitting portfolio, because over the past few years, I have often reflected on ideas I would like to see realized in this Ministry,” she said.

The Minister emphasized her desire to see the sector evolve and outlined her vision of raising Guyana’s profile to align with the international stature achieved under President Irfaan Ali’s leadership. Part of that vision, she explained, is cultivating ambassadors who will champion “Destination Guyana.”

“We need to rebuild patriotism, instill it in the hearts of our young people and all Guyanese across all ten regions—so that they themselves become our ambassadors,” Minister Rodrigues highlighted.

She further underscored her commitment to improving the ease of doing business and enhancing Government efficiency in line with the President’s vision and welcomed Permanent Secretary Rogers to the Ministry.

“I am very pleased to be here. I am looking forward to working very closely with all of you as we advance this important sector together,” she added.