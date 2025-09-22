Minister Rodrigues promises greater emphasis on visitor experiences

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, has outlined plans to expand visitor experiences in Guyana.

She was at the time speaking at the launch of RideAlong GY at the Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

Highlighting the broader tourism landscape, the minister pointed out that while Guyana has seen rapid expansion in room stock and accommodation, the sector’s success depends on much more than hotels.

“Tourism is about the entire ecosystem,” she explained. “It includes tours and experiences, cultural encounters, entertainment, transportation, and the ways visitors engage with our communities. Initiatives like this add significant value to Destination Guyana and help us create memorable, world-class experiences.”

Minister Rodrigues underscored the importance of building stronger connections among stakeholders.

“If we are to develop a robust tourism industry, we cannot work in silos. Hotels, tour operators, guides, and service providers must all see themselves as part of a larger framework under the Destination Guyana umbrella,” she said.

The minister commended RideAlong GY founder, CherryAnn Greene, for her vision and passion in advancing this new initiative. She also praised the venture as an innovative addition to Guyana’s growing tourism product and a model of sustainable entrepreneurship.

“This is not just about cycling,” Minister Rodrigues stated. “It is about creating unique opportunities to experience Guyana from a fresh perspective, promoting healthy outdoor activities, and strengthening our national tourism product. Projects like this reflect the vibrancy of our people and the innovation within our sector,” she added.

Minister Rodrigues praised RideAlong GY’s entrepreneurial journey, noting that the company was a recipient of the ministry’s Small Business Green Tech Fund Grant, which supported the establishment of this environmentally friendly business.

“This is exactly the kind of outcome we envision when we provide grants,” she said. “We want to see ideas transformed into sustainable ventures that create jobs, stimulate growth, and expand continuously. What we are witnessing here today is a true success story.”