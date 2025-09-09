Minister Sukhai reaffirms PPP/C government’s commitment to Amerindian development

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, reaffirmed the PPP/C Government’s commitment to the development of Amerindian communities, emphasising that the administration continues to work towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all Amerindians.

Speaking at the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza at the National Park Tarmac on Monday, Sukhai began by paying tribute to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who has secured a second term in office.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing the audience

“It is with immense pride and profound honour that we come together today, united in our celebration of the rich tapestry of Amerindian heritage that forms the core of our national identity. On behalf of the Amerindian community, I extend our warmest and heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency on his well-deserved second term,” she stated.

The minister highlighted that President Ali’s visionary leadership and tireless dedication to uplifting Amerindian communities are evident in every policy and programme funded by the government.

She noted the historical role of successive PPP/C administrations in protecting Indigenous rights and promoting inclusive development.

“Our Indigenous peoples’ knowledge, traditions, languages, and artistry are not merely remnants of the past; they are vibrant threads intricately woven into the fabric of our national identity. The foresight of early PPP/C governments ensured these remarkable legacies were protected, respected, legislated, and allowed to thrive for generations to come,” she explained.

People gathered at the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza at the National Park Tarmac on Monday

The minister pointed to the record of investment in Amerindian communities under President Ali’s leadership, pointing to investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.

“The changing landscape of the hinterland is clear,” Sukhai stated, attributing this progress to the solid partnership between the PPP/C government and Amerindian communities.

“Our youths, many of whom have embraced the GOAL [Guyana Online Academy of Learning] scholarship initiative, have now repositioned themselves to participate in village and national development. They are now ready to participate in this nation-building,” she added.

She also called for unity in preserving cultural identity.

People gathered at the Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza at the National Park Tarmac on Monday

“We must continue to promote our culture and heritage, revive our languages, and preserve our cuisine,” she urged before stating, “Let us work hand in hand to ensure that our stories, vibrant traditions and languages of our people continue to be celebrated, respected and cherished in the heart of this society.”

She thanked the Amerindian community for their patience and support during the recent election season, acknowledging their role in strengthening democracy in Guyana.

Sukhai concluded by inviting everyone to embrace the ongoing celebrations during Amerindian Heritage Month.

“Let us celebrate this occasion with joy, respect, and a renewed sense of purpose as we honour the incredible contributions of the Amerindian community,” she said.